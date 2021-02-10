Freedom Mobile offering deals on plans and phones for Lunar New Year

Freedom Mobile has launched several deals on plans and devices for the Lunar New Year.
Customers can add an extra line to their account with 1GB of data along with unlimited talk and text for $10 per month. Itâ€™s worth noting that this price includes the digital discount.
To get this offer, the first line has to have a minimum $25 per month plan before the digital discount in order to add a second line for a new customer.
Customers can also get $120 in service credits when they activate a new phone online. This offer is available with new MyTab activations or phone upgrades on plans that cost at least $45 per month.
You can also get an iPhone 12 mini included with 7GB of data for $65 per month on a two-year term. Another deal gets you an iPhone 12 with 7GB of data for $70 per month on a two-year term.
Customers can also save $600 when they get the LG Velvet with 14GB of data for $55 per month on a two-year term.
You check out the full list of deals on Freedom Mobileâ€™s website.
