Apple will replace batteries in 2016/17 MacBook Pros with charging issues for free

Apple launched a new battery replacement program for 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models that won’t hold a charge past one percent.
The replacement program arrives alongside updates to macOS Big Sur (version 11.2.1) and macOS Catalina (version 10.15.7) to fix a bug preventing the affected MacBooks from charging. However, should the software updates not work, 2016/17 MacBook owners can contact Apple to get a free battery replacement.
Apple notes that the issue only affects a “very small number of customers” and says that the impacted MacBooks’ battery health status will show ‘Service Recommended.’ According to the tech giant, people who see a ‘Normal’ battery status are not affected by the issue.
To check your MacBook’s battery health, follow the below steps depending on your macOS version:
- macOS Big Sur: Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner > System Preferences > Battery > select Battery in the sidebar > Battery health.
- macOS Catalina or earlier: Hold the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to view the battery status menu.
Further, you can check if your MacBook is one of the impacted models by clicking the ‘Apple’ menu button in the top-left corner > About This Mac and looking for the following models:
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)
It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Apple issued a replacement program for 2016/17 MacBooks. Back in 2018, the company started a program for 13-inch MacBook Pros manufactured between October 2016 and 2017. MacBook Pros made during that period had an issue that could cause the battery to swell if it malfunctioned.
Apple has also launched a service program for those MacBooks due to issues with the keyboard causing certain keys to stop working.
You can learn more about the replacement program here.
