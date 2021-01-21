OnePlus, Oppo to stop pretending they’re separate, combine R&D force

It looks like OnePlus is really getting cozy with Oppo as the two tech companies combine their research and development (R&D) departments.
Oppo, OnePlus, Realme and Vivo are all part of BKK Electronics, a tech giant based in China. Up until now, the company has tried to ensure all of its brands stand out from one another.
That hasn’t always worked with OnePlus phones given they often look very similar to Oppo devices from the same year. This isn’t a huge issue in North America since Oppo devices aren’t officially sold here, making OnePlus feel very distinct from Apple and Samsung’s smartphones.
A report from Chinese publication DoNews says that Oppo and OnePlus combined their R&D departments in late 2020, but now the transfer is almost complete. The report mentions that this is part of a new ‘Oga’ group that combines the R&D efforts from OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and Realme to ensure that all the BKK phones offer similar features.
If you’ve been following both Oppo and OnePlus, you’ll likely have noticed similarities between their devices, including the same 65-watt fast-charging and ‘zen mode.’ Ideally, this partnership means that software and hardware like this will be shared between the four phone manufacturers.
It’s unclear if this is an indication Oppo devices could eventually make their way to North America.
Source: DoNews Via: 9to5Google
