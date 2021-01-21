PREVIOUS
Otter rolls out ‘live notes’ and ‘video captions’ for Google Meet

The new features are available for all Otter.ai users

Jan 21, 2021

11:46 AM EST

0 comments

Otter.ai has announced that it’s rolling out new ‘live notes’ and ‘video caption’ features for Google Meet.

The company notes that through a quick installation of a Chrome extension, customers can use the new feature to open a live interactive transcript directly from a Google Meet call.

Otter.ai says that integrated live notes can boost productivity and that live video captioning can be beneficial for preventing miscommunication and can foster a more inclusive remote workplace for users with accessibility requirements.

With these new features, Google Meet users can highlight, share, add images, search by keyword and review a live transcript.

“We have seen with our first integration into Zoom that making it more seamless to use Otter increases note-taking and productivity for users, we are excited to offer this same type of seamless integration for Google Meet users,” said Otter.ai CEO Sam Liang in a press release.

The new features are rolling out starting January 21st and are available to all customers, including Basic, Pro and Business users.

Source: Otter.ai

