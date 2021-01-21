Otter rolls out ‘live notes’ and ‘video captions’ for Google Meet

Otter.ai has announced that it’s rolling out new ‘live notes’ and ‘video caption’ features for Google Meet.
The company notes that through a quick installation of a Chrome extension, customers can use the new feature to open a live interactive transcript directly from a Google Meet call.
Otter.ai says that integrated live notes can boost productivity and that live video captioning can be beneficial for preventing miscommunication and can foster a more inclusive remote workplace for users with accessibility requirements.
With these new features, Google Meet users can highlight, share, add images, search by keyword and review a live transcript.
“We have seen with our first integration into Zoom that making it more seamless to use Otter increases note-taking and productivity for users, we are excited to offer this same type of seamless integration for Google Meet users,” said Otter.ai CEO Sam Liang in a press release.
The new features are rolling out starting January 21st and are available to all customers, including Basic, Pro and Business users.
Source: Otter.ai
Comments