Win a Bell Motorola edge+ [Contest]

You have until January 31st

Jan 20, 2021

8:05 PM EST

Another day, another contest for January!

This time around we have the Bell Motorola edge+!

The Motorola edge+ features a 6.7-inch (2340 x 1080) display, 5G capable speeds, powered by Android 10 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, 108-megapixel f/1.8 Quad Pixel with OIS rear-facing camera with a 25-megapixel f/2.0 Quad Pixel front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.

This contest ends January 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.

