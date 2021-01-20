Netflix to roll out ‘shuffle play’ feature globally in first half of 2021

Netflix will roll out its ‘shuffle play’ feature to users around the world sometime in the first half of the year, the company confirmed as part of its recently revealed Q4 2020 earnings report.
The streamer has been testing the feature on connected TV devices like Roku since last summer.
As its name suggests, shuffle play will bring up random content for the user to watch. During the ongoing tests, users can access the feature via a button that says either ‘Play Something’ or ‘Shuffle Play,’ which is located underneath each profile and in the sidebar menu.
After shuffle play is launched, users can select ‘Play Something Else’ if the title that pops up isn’t what they’re interested in. That said, Netflix’s algorithm will attempt to recommend content that it thinks you’ll want to stream based on specific titles you’ve watched, genres you’ve viewed and content saved in ‘My List.’
Shuffle play builds on a similar feature that Netflix tested in 2019 which allowed Android users to play a random episode from select TV shows.
Via: Variety
