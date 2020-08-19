PREVIOUS|
Netflix testing shuffle play button that streams random content

The test is currently only available on connected-TV devices like Roku

Aug 19, 2020

11:42 AM EDT

Netflix is testing a new ‘shuffle play’ button that will start playing a random movie or TV show for you to stream.

Speaking to Variety, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that shuffle play is currently only available on Netflix for connected-TV devices, such as Roku.

The test is being conducted worldwide among a “portion” of users, notes Variety. The shuffle play button can be found in one of three places: underneath your profile in the startup screen, in the “billboard” area on the home screen of your profile or on the TV menu sidebar. Once clicked, shuffle play will pick a show or movie that’s similar to one you’ve watched previously or have saved in your ‘My List’ section.

“The purpose of the test is to make it easier for members to find something to watch,” the spokesperson said. “The hope is to absolutely productize something,” the rep said.

Netflix tested a random episode button on Android last year, although this is the first time the streamer has experimented with random playback of entire shows or movies.

Source: Variety

