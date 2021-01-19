PREVIOUS
Samsung Korea brings ‘sexy back’ with retro cellphone earbud case covers

The cases bring me back to when I was 10 years old

Jan 19, 2021

2:32 PM EST

Sometimes companies do cute things.

On January 14th, Samsung unveiled its latest pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro. But what Samsung didn’t take to the main stage of its Unpacked event was its new retro clamshell cellphone-like charging case.

The Samsung Anycall T100 or Anycall E700 cellphone-themed earbuds charging case covers scream nostalgia and should bring back memories to many of us 90s’ kids — well at least the ones that had cellphones back then.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Samsung is bringing these fashionable cases to Canada. And you’ll want to head to a retailer in South Korea to get the accessory for free with the purchase of the Galaxy Buds Pro. Reportedly, some outlets are selling it as a gift with purchase with the Galaxy Buds Pro, but Samsung is selling the case for roughly an extra $40.

Source: Hypebeast

