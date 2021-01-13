Amazon Canada offering $66 off Apple’s AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are currently on sale on Amazon.ca for $262.98, $66 off their regular price tag.
These are shipped and sold by Amazon Canada, although the e-commerce giant notes that it won’t have stock available until February 1st.
However, you can still order the earbuds now to secure the sale price. You might want to do that sooner rather than later if interested, since Amazon doesn’t list a specific end date for the promotion.
You can order the AirPods Pro here.
Released in late 2019, the AirPods Pro offer active noise-cancellation, sweat and water resistance and more than 24 hours of battery life via the included wireless charging case — the wireless earbuds last roughly four hours on their own. For more on the AirPods Por, check out our review.
Meanwhile, our review of Apple’s most recently released headphones, the pricey AirPods Max, can be found here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
