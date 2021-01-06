Apple says developers have earned over $200 billion USD since the App Store launched

Apple has shared details about how its various services — such as the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV and more — fared throughout 2020.
The update includes some interesting stats. For example, Apple says developers earned over $200 billion USD (about $254 billion CAD) since the App Store launched in 2008. Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, Apple says App Store customers spent $1.8 billion USD (about $2.3 billion CAD) on digital goods. Apple says that was driven largely by spending on games. Finally, Apple customers rang in the new year by setting a single-day spending record of over $540 million USD (roughly $686 million CAD) on New Year’s Day.
Some of Apple’s other services also had big years. For example, Apple Music had a record year — the company says over 90 percent of iOS 14 listeners engaged with new features released in 2020, like Listen Now, improved search, personal radio stations and Autoplay. Further, engagement with Apple Music’s lyrics feature doubled in 2020.
Apple’s TV app is now available on over one billion screens and in over 100 countries and regions. As for Apple TV+, the California-based company says content on the platform received 149 awards nominations and 44 wins, including a Primetime Emmy Award, Daytime Emmy Award, SAG Award and many more.
In 2021, Apple TV+ subscribers will get to stream the second seasons of Apple Originals like Dickinson, Servant and For All Mankind. Further, the platform will get new series and films, including Losing Alice, Palmer, Cherry, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry and more.
Finally, Apple says digital book-buying spiked in 2020 and Apple Books now has over 90 million monthly active users.
Those interested in learning more about Apple’s services can check out the company’s full 2020 highlight post here.
Comments