Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra might offer WQHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate simultaneously

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is only a single week away from its official unveiling, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from churning.
We’re now seeing a leak about the S21 Ultra from prolific leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce).
Ice Universe has tweeted out a screenshot of Samsung’s display setting’s page revealing that users can have the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and WQHD+ turned on all at the same time. This information has been leaked at some point or another in the past few weeks, but it’s nice to see a screenshot confirming the functionality.
Why is this important?
This is the first Samsung handset to offer this functionality. It was rumoured that the Note 20 Ultra would do this, but that wasn’t the case. It’s also worth mentioning that the S21 Ultra will be the only S21 device with this functionality — and possibly the only Samsung smartphone that will sport the feature this year.
In fact, the other S21 devices are rumoured to only feature an FHD+ display, a downgrade from last year’s S20 and S20+.
The combination of a WQHD+ and 120Hz refresh means there’s a possible significant loss of battery life for the handset. Previous leaks indicate that Samsung’s device offers a 5,000mAh battery, but that still might not be enough for the smartphone.
However, in theory, an adaptive display should swap between a 120Hz to a 60Hz refresh rate when the higher rate isn’t necessary.
Hopefully, this helps to save battery life.
While this feature seems plausible, it’s worth noting that this is only a rumour, so take it with a grain of salt until January 14th, when Samsung officially unveils the handset.
To learn more about the S21 series, check out our ‘What to expect’ article.
Source: Ice Universe (@UniverseIce)
