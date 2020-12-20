Huawei CFO’s lawyers argue extradition would violate international laws

Lawyers for Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou are arguing Canada would be violating international laws if it extradited her to the United States.
Her defence team is arguing that the United States can’t punish foreign nationals for exterritorial actions, as reported by the CBC.
Court documents released on December 18th detail the argument from the defence team, claiming that Canada would be complicit in breaching international law if it sent Meng to the United States to face charges of fraud and conspiracy.
“As customary international law is part of the law of Canada, it would be an abuse of this court’s process, compromising the integrity of the Canadian judicial system to order committal based on an extradition request that is contrary to such laws. If it did so, Canada would be complicit in breaching customary international law.” the argument reads.
It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran.
Huawei Canada has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.
Meng is expected to appear in court on December 23rd to discuss the continuation of the extradition proceedings that will likely start in the spring of 2021.
