PREVIOUS|
Business

Huawei CFO’s lawyers argue extradition would violate international laws

Her lawyers are arguing Canada would be complicit in breaching international law if it sent Meng to the U.S.

Dec 20, 2020

1:14 PM EST

0 comments

Lawyers for Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou are arguing Canada would be violating international laws if it extradited her to the United States.

Her defence team is arguing that the United States can’t punish foreign nationals for exterritorial actions, as reported by the CBC.

Court documents released on December 18th detail the argument from the defence team, claiming that Canada would be complicit in breaching international law if it sent Meng to the United States to face charges of fraud and conspiracy.

“As customary international law is part of the law of Canada, it would be an abuse of this court’s process, compromising the integrity of the Canadian judicial system to order committal based on an extradition request that is contrary to such laws. If it did so, Canada would be complicit in breaching customary international law.” the argument reads.

It’s been more than two years since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the United States for violating sanctions in Iran.

Huawei Canada has repeatedly stated that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove Meng’s innocence.

Meng is expected to appear in court on December 23rd to discuss the continuation of the extradition proceedings that will likely start in the spring of 2021.

Source: CBC News

Related Articles

Business

Dec 6, 2020

9:41 AM EST

Trudeau declines to comment on Huawei CFO’s potential deal with the U.S. to be set free

Reviews

Dec 14, 2020

8:06 PM EST

Huawei’s Watch GT 2 Pro features a bold design and is full of features

Business

Nov 26, 2020

9:52 AM EST

Huawei CFO’s extradition trial continues as defence claims her rights were violated

Business

Jun 4, 2020

9:08 AM EDT

Legal arguments in Huawei CFO’s extradition hearing could stretch into 2021

Comments