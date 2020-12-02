Apple looks back at 2020’s best books and podcasts in Canada

Apple is looking back at this year’s biggest podcasts, best books and best audiobooks in Canada available through its Apple Podcasts and Apple Books apps.
Notable podcasts include Call Her Daddy, This American Life and Spittin’ Chiclets, while the best audiobooks list features Untamed, Humankind and The Skin We’re In.
Below are the full lists of all of Apple’s best podcasts, book sand audiobooks of the year:
Apple Podcasts Biggest Shows of 2020 in Canada
- Call Her Daddy
- The Daily (The New York Times)
- Spittin’ Chiclets
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Canadian True Crime
- Stuff You Should Know
- Unlocking Us
- This American Life
- Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations
- Uncover (CBC Podcasts)
Apple Podcasts Biggest New Shows of 2020 in Canada
- Unlocking Us
- Smartless
- Sofia with an F
- Rabbit Hole (The New York Times)
- Chasing Cosby
- Nice White Parents
- The Don Cherry’s Grapevine
- The Dating Game Killer
- Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction (CNN)
- Dying for Sex
Apple Podcasts Charts’ editorial team curated a collection of their favourite shows this year as well.
Apple Podcasts: Our Favourites this year:
- Hustled
- Notes from the Frontline
- This is Not a Drake Podcast (CBC Podcasts)
- Cityline Real on Race
- Recall: How to Start a Revolution (CBC Podcasts)
- History of the 90s
- Jay de Temple Discute
- We Are Not the Virus
- Unreserved (CBC Podcasts)
- More with Anna Marie (CBC Podcasts)
- Parkdale Haunt
- Avec son Sam
Apple has also included the best books of the year alongside, best French books and best audiobooks in Canada.
Apple Books: Best books of the year Canada (English)
- Seven, Farzana Doctor
- The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
- They Said This Would Be Fun, Eternity Martis
- Rage, Bob Woodward
- Ridgerunner, Gil Adamson
- Long Bright River, Liz Moore
- The Roommate, Rosie Danan
- Black Sun, Rebecca Roanhorse
- Don’t Stand So Close to Me, Eric Walters
- Little Stranger, Fred Caron
Apple Books: Best books of the year Canada (French)
- Consent, Vanessa Springora
- Em, Kim Thùy
- Comment devenir antiraciste, Ibram X. Kendi
- La Source, Félix Séguin, Éric Thibault
- Civiére 41, Catherine Cloutier-Charette
- Brasiers, Marc Menard
- La vie rêvée des chaussettes orphelines, Marie Vareille
- La Mort ou la gloire, Nicholas Eames, Olivier Debernard
- Deux fleurs en hiver, Delphine Pessin
- Petit étrange, Fred Caron
Apple Books: Best audiobooks of the year Canada (English)
- Untamed, Glennon Doyle
- Humankind, Rutger Bregman
- The Skin We’re In, Desmond Cole
- The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
- The Sub-Tweet, Vivek Shraya
- Missing from the Village, Justin Ling
- Fair Warning, Michael Connelly
- Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert
- Hench, Natalie Zine Walschots
- More Myself, Alicia Keys
Apple Books: Best audiobooks of the year Canada (English)
- Méditer pour être heureux
- Quiproquos, Malcolm Gladwell
- Canot Western. Laurette Laurin
- Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
- La bête intégrale, David Goudreault
- Mafia, Inc, Andre Cedilot
- Ghetto X, Patrice Robitaille
- Pauline Marois, Élyse-Andrée Héroux
- Hunger Games – La Ballade du serpent et de l’oiseau chanteur, Suzanne Collins
- La mort immortell, Liu Cixin
You can also check out Apple’s best fiction and non-fiction here, as well as 2020’s most popular fiction and non-fiction audiobooks.
Comments