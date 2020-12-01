TekSavvy launches security services for offices, campuses

Chatham, Ontario-based TekSavvy has announced that its ‘Managed Wi-Fi’ and ‘Managed Security’ services are now widely available.
The carrier notes that Managed Wi-Fi service provides secure Wi-Fi access that can be deployed across an office, campus or café. Once deployed, Wi-Fi networks are continuously monitored, and internet access can be controlled based on different factors.
On the other hand, TekSavvy’s Managed Security service continuously scans for vulnerabilities and intrusion attempts.
“Managed services allow the business to focus on what makes them a leader, what makes them unique,” said Jean Lamoureux, the vice-president of business and wholesale markets at TekSavvy, in a press release.
The service also uses real-time traffic analysis to detect malware and other threats and notifies TekSavvy’s technical assistant centre in order to address possible vulnerabilities.
Source: TekSavvy
