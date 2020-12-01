WhatsApp users can now set custom backgrounds for each chat

WhatsApp now lets users select custom wallpapers for each group or individual chat.
This new feature is meant to make it easier to differentiate your chats by making them more personal. WhatsApp notes that this way, you won’t have to worry about sending the wrong message in the wrong chat.
You can also choose different wallpapers for light and dark mode settings, and your chat wallpaper will transition as your phone switches from light to dark mode.
The Facebook-owned company also rolled out a new selection of wallpapers and stickers. The new wallpaper selection includes more colours for the default doodle wallpaper, which you can make as bright or dim as you’d like.
WhatsApp has also improved its sticker search to let users search for stickers with text or emoji. Lastly, the World Health Organization’s ‘Together at Home’ stickers are now available as animated stickers.
The new update is rolling out this week, but some iOS WhatsApp users may already have access to the new features.
Source: WhatsApp
Comments