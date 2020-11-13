macOS Big Sur brings several cool new wallpapers to the Mac

macOS Big Sur is a fun reimagining of what the Mac operating system can be, and to top it all off, Apple added several new dynamic wallpapers to the operating system.
If you were a fan of iOS 14’s new wallpapers, then you’ll be excited to know that the best from that update have made it over to macOS. This includes the cool new artsy landscapes, a ton of landscape photographs and several new graphic designs.
The new art landscapes are my favourites, but overall the entire selection is great. I might even go as far as to say that this is my favourite Apple wallpaper update ever.
One of the biggest pluses is that Apple has added a total of six new dynamic wallpapers, which is a significant improvement over the single option included with macOS Mojave. There are also a few wallpapers that switch from light to dark mode.
If you want to learn more about macOS Big Sur, you can find out more by reading our prior coverage of the operating system update.
Comments