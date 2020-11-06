Apple has officially released the new version of its mobile operating systems, iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2.
The update fixes several bugs from previous iOS 14 releases, adds over 100 new emoji, HomePod intercom support and most importantly, several cool-looking new light and dark mode wallpapers.
As far as iOS and iPadOS updates go, this latest release is pretty substantial. It even includes a new feature that allows users to connect the HomePod to the Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos Audio, as well as scene detection for compatible iPad models.
To download the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 13.2 update, navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘General,’ and then ‘Software Update.’
You can find the full iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 changelogs below:
iOS 14.2 update changelog
- Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more.
- Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions.
- Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe.
- Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged.
- Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing.
- New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home.
- Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.
- Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities.
iPadOS 14.2 update changelog
- Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji, and more.
- Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions.
- Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation).
- Scene Detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene and automatically improves the photo on iPad Air (4th generation).
- Auto FPS in Camera automatically reduces the frame rate when recording video to improve low light capture and to optimize file size on iPad Air (4th generation).
- Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery ageing by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged.
- New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home.
- Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.
- Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound, and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities.
