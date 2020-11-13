Possible ongoing hostage situation at Ubisoft Montreal

Montreal police are reportedly carrying out an operation near Ubisoft Montreal’s office on St-Lauren Blvd, according to Journal de Montréal. Some reports indicate that the police presence relates to an ongoing hostage situation.
Several videos and photos shared on social media Friday afternoon show the video game developer’s office being blocked by police cars and officers with shields walking on the sidewalk. Some Ubisoft staff are on the building’s roof as seen from helicopter footage captured by TVA Nouvelles.
Journal de Montréal says the Ubisoft employees it has spoken with outside of the office have been in contact with their colleagues taking refuge on the roof. TVA Nouvelles says that there are no reports of injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Montreal Police. The publication says that as of 2:52pm, it still has not ruled out the possibility that the situation is a hoax.
There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh
— Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020
Ubisoft Montreal adopted a work-from-home policy early on in the COVID-19 pandemic. Roughly 4,000 Ubisoft employees typically work from the studio.
This is happening right now near @UbisoftMTL – @CBCMontreal @CBCTheNational @CTVMontreal @CTVNews @Global_Montreal @LP_LaPresse @LeDevoir pic.twitter.com/ZxiJrAkkbm
— Paul Desbaillets (@pauldesbaillets) November 13, 2020
Police are requesting that people avoid the area of the city near St. Laurent and St. Viateur.
Valérie Plante, the mayor of Montreal, says her team is in direct communication with the Montreal police. Plante urges people to avoid the area.
Ubisoft sent the following statement to MobileSyrup regarding the ongoing police presence at Ubisoft Montreal.
‘We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities.”
More to come…
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Journal de Montréal, Montreal Gazette
Comments