FDA approves Apple Watch app that treats PTSD-related nightmares

The FDA has approved an Apple Watch app called ‘NightWare’ that could help treat users’ PTSD-related nightmares.
NightWare essentially senses body movement and heart rate during sleep. This data is sent to the NightWare server and creates a unique sleep pattern for the users.
When the app detects that a user is experiencing a nightmare based on its analysis of heart rate and body movement, the system vibrates the wearable in response to interrupt bad dreams, but not actually wake you.
It’s important to note that NightWare is only available through a prescription, and isn’t a standalone treatment and is to be used in conjunction with medications. Users who are known to “act out” during sleep are not recommended to use the Apple Watch therapy.
There is obviously no guarantee that NightWare will work, but the FDA has stated that a study showed that the app did lead to better sleep quality.
Regardless, it’s still interesting to see how the Apple Watch can not only be used to track sleep, but also shape the quality of your sleep.
It’s important to understand that just because the app has been approved by the FDA, does not mean that it will be coming to Canada. It will have to be approved by Canadians authorities before it can be put in use.
