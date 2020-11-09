There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
You can also check out our MobileSyrup's rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Updated Offer: Double data bonus on the $35 and $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only (was 500MB and 1GB data bonus)
- $25 Account Bonus with the purchase of $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
- $55 MaxWest Nitro4X instead of $75 with $50 or $100 top up voucher + FREE SIM
Bell
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Added the Google Pixel 5 with 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Stadia Pro and 100 GB storage on Google One
- Added prepaid pricing for the Motorola E (2020)
- Dropped pricing on the LG K41S with SmartPay
- Increased pricing on the Motorola edge+, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note10+ 256GB, S10+ 128GB and S20 series with SmartPay and/or SmartPay + Device Return Option
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations only (main regions)
- Unlimited 30GB Promo for $85 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations only (MB/SK/QC)
- $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan (all regions except QC which is $10 off)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 Promo plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 and $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance top-up
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- $40 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with Fido Payment Program
- 2GB data bonus on all Data, Talk, and Text plans with new activations and upgrades only (all regions except QC)
- Updated: 3GB Data, Talk, and Text plan for $40; 6GB Data, Talk, and Text plan for $50 and 10GB Data, Talk, and Text plan for $55 (QC)
- New $10 Data & Text only plan with 4GB data (all regions)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $100 bonus credit with trade-in when activating or upgrading to a new phone of $100 or more with Fido Payment
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max with select My Tab
- Extra $500 in savings with trade-in of any device and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Flip 5G on a 2-year term (in-store)
- Updated offer: 10GB Bonus data on $60+ Big Gig Unlimited plans when switching to Freedom – Canada-US plans included (was on all Big Gig Unlimited plans before) (in-store)
- 5GB Bonus data on the $50 Big Gig Unlimited plans when switching to Freedom or on all $45+ Freedom plans (in-store)
- 3GB Bonus data on the $35 Freedom plan when switching to Freedom (in-store)
- Dropped pricing on the Nationwide Talk & Text + 5GB data per year prepaid plan to $179/year
Ongoing
- Extra $150 savings when you trade-in any device and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on a 2-year term (in-store only)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone (except iPhone 12 series)
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite, P30 Pro 128GB and P40 Pro, LG G8X ThinQ and Velvet 5G, Motorola Moto G Fast and One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 and S20 series, TCL 10L and 10 Pro with select Tab
- Increased data allowance to 2GB on the $45 plan – was 1GB + 2GB data bonus (all regions except QC)
- 2GB data bonus on all $45+ plans for new and existing customers – except 10GB plan in MB and SK (all regions except QC)
- Updated: removed 8GB plan for $55 and dropped pricing on the 10GB plan to $55 – was $65 (QC)
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $50 referral credit each when referring a friend after they activate (normally $25)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- Promo on Data and Talk Booster Add-ons with triple value of data, Canada-wide and long distance minutes booster for prepaid plans
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- 50% off SIM card when purchasing online
Ongoing
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 1GB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
- 10% bonus credit monthly for customers who sign up to Auto Allowance
Shaw Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with select device payments
Ongoing
- Extra $500 trade-in bonus with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G purchase on a $45+ plan with 2-yr term with any eligible device trade-in
- Promo on Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet and Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan and $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan or $60 off on the Shaw Fibre+ Gig Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Added some Certified Pre-Owned phones + FREE SIM card when buying one
- Dropped SIM card cost to $5 (was $10)
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward (AutoPay required in QC)
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Brought back Talk & Text basic pricing on the Motorola Moto E (2020), Moto G Fast and Moto G Stylus, Samsung Galaxy A11 and Sonim XP5S with Financing
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 128GB with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Dropped pricing with Financing + Upfront Edge and increased pricing with Financing on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S20 and S20+ 128GB with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Removed the 10GB Infinite Plan for $75/mo. in main regions and $65/mo. in MB/SK/QC
- Updated Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan – was $10 off (all regions)
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, 12 series and iPhone SE
- Bonus coupon for 50% off AirPods when ordering any iPhone from the 12 series with Financing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- 3 months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan + extra $100 credit if the device has a trade-in value of $100 or more
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions (except for the $85 Infinite plan)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note10+, S10 128GB, S10+, S20, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
Ongoing
- $10 off on plan for 12 months or $100 off new phone with a 2-year voice and data plan current plan or extra 5GB data for 12 months when upgrading a phone
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to SaskTel or buy a phone full retail price and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, Huawei P30 lite, P30 Pro, P40 Pro, LG G8X ThinQ, Velvet 5G, Motorola Moto G Fast, One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro with with EasyPay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Updated Offer: up to $900 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase (was up to $1,300)
- Increased service connection fee to $45 (was $40)
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Bonus LG Tone Free earbuds on LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 $45waived connection fee with online order
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR 64GB, Huawei P30 Pro 128GB, P40 and P40 Pro, LG K41S and K61, Motorola Moto G Power, G Stylus and One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with select 2-year contract plans
- Increased pricing on the LG Velvet 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 series with select 2-year contract plans
- 2GB data increase on All-Inclusive Plans (was 8GB, 9GB, 10GB, 11GB, 12GB and 14GB)
- $100 bill credit + bonus $50 worth of mobile accessories for new activations on an All-Inclusive plan with 24 month agreement
-
Ongoing
- Updated Offer: Bonus Samsung Gear 360 camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G with 2-yr contract plans (was Bonus gifts on select smartphones: Huawei Freebuds Lite on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, JBL GO 2 speaker on the LG K61, Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds+ on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Gear 360 camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 3GB & 6GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added the Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Dropped pricing on the LG K41S with SweetPay
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10, S10+, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with SweetPay
Ongoing
- $150 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
