Google Pixel 5 Canadian pricing, availability and specs

Google finally officially unveiled the Pixel 5 at its Made by Google event.
The event showcased the phone’s ‘Subtle Sage’ and ‘Just Black’ colour variants as well as its features. The device’s specs include a Snapdragon 765G processor capable of connecting to 5G networks, a 4,000mAh battery with reverse-wireless charging, a 6.0-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM and more.
The Pixel 5 officially releases on October 29th.
Google Store
The phone is available at in Subtle Green and Just Black at the Google Store for $799, and you’re able to pre-order it now.
Telus
The phone is available in Subtle Green and Just Black at Telus, and you can pre-order it now.
At Telus, you can purchase the Pixel 5 for low as $0 upfront on a two-year plan and pay $34.58 monthly.
Outright the device costs $900.
Rogers
The Pixel 5 is available in Just Black at Rogers and you can pre-order it now.
At Rogers, you can purchase the Pixel 5 for low as $0 upfront for a two-year plan and pay $33.29 monthly.
Outright the device costs $950.
Koodo
The device is available in Subtle Green and Just Black at Koodo, and you can pre-order it now.
At Koodo you can get it as low as $38 upfront on a two-year Tab Plus plan and pay $33 for 24 months. It’s also available on other Tab plans as well.
Outright the device is $900.
Fido
The phone is available in Just Black at Fido and you can pre-order it now.
At Fido, you can purchase the Pixel 5 for low as $0 upfront for a two-year plan and pay $33.29 monthly.
Outright the device costs $950.
Best Buy
The phone is available in Subtle Green and Just Black at Best Buy for $799, and you’re able to pre-order it now.
We’ll add more carriers and retailers as they become more available.
