Contest: Win a Nest Audio, courtesy of Best Buy Canada

Google officially announced the Nest Audio last month and thanks to our friends at Best Buy Canada, we have one to give away to a lucky Canadian!
The Nest Audio takes design cues from the Google Home but amps the look up a notch by making it bigger, and packing it with better sound and more functionality.
According to Google, the Nest Audio features 50 percent more bass, 75 percent more volume, a 99mm tweeter, a 75mm woofer, and overall “clearer, fuller and more natural sound,” when compared to the Google Home. In addition, you can pair two Nest Audio speakers together for stereo sound.
The Nest Audio is also made from 70 percent recycled material, and has the ability to broadcast messages, chat between rooms, and make calls. Since it’s a smart speaker, the Nest Audio you can also ask Google to play songs, playlists, podcasts, and radio from popular streaming services.
If you’re interested in winning this smart speaker, let us know on Twitter, Facebook or the comment section below how you could benefit from the Nest Audio in your home.
This contest closed on October 31st and we’ll select a winner shortly after.
