Players can now add masks to their Pokémon Go avatars for free

Oct 20, 2020

7:04 PM EDT

In a new update to Pokémon Go, developer Niantic has added a free medical-style mask to the game.

This is a fun update to help players’ in-game characters match the real world since everyone has to wear masks now.

The update is free, and you can add a mask to your avatar by opening up the character editor through the in-game store or by opening up your character page and selecting ‘Style.’

In the U.S., there is also a series of events happening that’s sponsored by Verizon. However, as far as I can tell in my game, it doesn’t apply to Canada.

It’s still interesting to see how Niantic is partnering with a telecom to integrate it into the game. However, it is a bit weird since this event will only be for Verizon customers, as Pokémon Go players who get their mobile data from AT&T or Sprint won’t be able to participate. If you want to learn more, you can check out Niantic’s blog post.

