PREVIOUS|
News

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s specs and renders have leaked

The Mate 40 series is set to be officially revealed on October 22nd

Oct 17, 2020

1:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Huawei Mate 40

A full look at the specs of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been leaked, courtesy of Winfuture.

According to the German tech website, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.76-inch 2772×1344 pixels OLED display, Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor (Snapdragon 865 equivalent), integrated 5G modem, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage (with microSD support).

In terms of shooters, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup — a 50-megapixel main lens with F/1.9 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens with F/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel zoom lens with F/3.4 aperture. The 13-megapixel front facing camera, meanwhile, will sport F/2.4 aperture and a 3D sensor for gesture control. 8K video recording with up to 5x optical zoom will also be supported.

Other miscellaneous specs include an in-display optical fingerprint reader, Android 10 (without Google services, like previous Huawei phones), a 4400 mAh battery and black and silver colour variants.

Additionally, Winfuture provided some renders of the phone:

Huawei Mate P40

A full gallery can be found over at Winfutures.

The Mate 40 family of phones will officially be revealed on October 22nd, where we’ll likely learn more about specific Canadian pricing and availability.

Related Articles

News

Oct 10, 2020

4:00 PM EDT

Huawei to unveil Mate 40 smartphone line on October 22

News

Mar 24, 2020

1:46 PM EDT

Huawei Mate 40 Pro could feature touch-sensitive camera ring

News

Oct 15, 2020

6:52 PM EDT

CRTC tests wireless public alerts on iPhones, Samsung phones and more

Business

Sep 28, 2020

6:05 PM EDT

Huawei CFO to attend hearings in Supreme Court this week

Comments