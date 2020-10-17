The Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s specs and renders have leaked

A full look at the specs of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro has been leaked, courtesy of Winfuture.
According to the German tech website, the upcoming handset will feature a 6.76-inch 2772×1344 pixels OLED display, Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 processor (Snapdragon 865 equivalent), integrated 5G modem, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage (with microSD support).
In terms of shooters, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup — a 50-megapixel main lens with F/1.9 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultrawide lens with F/1.8 aperture and 12-megapixel zoom lens with F/3.4 aperture. The 13-megapixel front facing camera, meanwhile, will sport F/2.4 aperture and a 3D sensor for gesture control. 8K video recording with up to 5x optical zoom will also be supported.
Other miscellaneous specs include an in-display optical fingerprint reader, Android 10 (without Google services, like previous Huawei phones), a 4400 mAh battery and black and silver colour variants.
Additionally, Winfuture provided some renders of the phone:
A full gallery can be found over at Winfutures.
The Mate 40 family of phones will officially be revealed on October 22nd, where we’ll likely learn more about specific Canadian pricing and availability.
