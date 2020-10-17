PREVIOUS|
Google Trusted Contacts removed from app stores, support ending in December

Google Maps still offers location sharing features, though

Google Trusted Contacts

Google has de-listed its Trusted Contacts app from the App Store and Play Store.

On the Trusted Contacts support page, the tech giant confirmed that those who already have the app installed on their phones can continue to use it until December 1st, at which time it will no longer be supported.

The app allowed people to securely share their location with close friends or family members, which could be especially useful for parents or finding a loved one in an emergency.

In Canada, the app doesn’t allow you to add contacts with Canadian phone numbers, although you could do so using email addresses instead.

Once Trusted Contacts is gone, smartphone owners can turn to Google Maps’ location sharing features.

Via: Engadget

