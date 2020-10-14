Google Assistant might soon support third-party podcast players on smart speakers

Google Assistant might soon start supporting third-party podcast players on smart speakers and other smart devices.
Previously, the Assistant only worked with music streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music.
A new podcast section has now shown up under Assistant’s settings under the ‘Services’ tab. Currently, the only options available are Google Podcasts and “No default provider,” however it would be weird for Google to add this section without planning to include other options.
It’s unclear when this feature will be added to Assistant, however.
As of right now, regardless of what option you select, it defaults to Google Podcasts. That said, you are now able to keep track of what podcast you’re listening to on which device.
Source: Android Police
