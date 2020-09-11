Cogeco Communications subsidiary Cogeco Connexion announced an expansion of its high-speed internet services to 5,000 homes in Quebec.
The $4.5 million investment will bring the expanded network to the municipalities of Val-des-Monts, Lac à la Truite and Lac Rond. Cogeco says the two Connexion projects will deploy 173 kilometres of fibre network, connecting 4,500 homes in Val-des-Monts and close to 500 homes in Lac à la Truite and Lac Rond.
Cogeco says the investment is part of its commitment to invest more than $1 billion over four years to expand its Canadian hybrid fibre coaxial cable network. In turn, that will extend the company’s regional internet coverage across Ontario and Quebec.
“We remain committed to offering the best services to our customers and to meeting the highest standards of connectivity and reliability through ongoing investments in our network infrastructure, while also upholding our societal goal to provide the best access to our communities,” Cogeco Connexion president Frédéric Perron said in a press release.
Cogeco says that the residents in those three municipalities will have access to the full range of Cogeco’s services. That includes television and high-speed internet with speeds up to 1GB with unlimited downloads on most packages.
Source: Cogeco
