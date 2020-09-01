Google says Assistant now works on over 50,000 smart home devices

Google says its Assistant platform now supports over 50,000 smart home devices from more than 5,500 different brands.
That makes a significant increase over the last two years. According to Android Police, back in 2018 Google said that Assistant work with over 10,000 devices and 1,000 different brands. That’s quite an improvement in just two years’ time. Android Police also notes that Google started advertising Assistant compatibility with only 1,500 devices in early 2018.
As impressive as those numbers are, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The majority of smart devices released in the last few years sport some level of integration with Google Assistant. Whether that’s a smart light bulb, thermostat or something else, it often makes sens to tie it into the Assistant ecosystem. Not only does it allow for accessible voice control across Android and iOS devices, it also lets users control devices with Assistant-powered smart speakers.
Google shared the new Assistant numbers on its Nest Help page. It also included a link to the Google Assistant ‘Explore’ page where people can discover the various partners that work with Assistant.
I expect the number of supported devices to keep growing as smart home technology expands to new areas and more people start using it. The next big milestone will be 100,000 and at this pace, Google could hit it in the next couple of years.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments