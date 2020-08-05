Samsung announces productivity-focused Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

Samsung announced two new tablets during its recent Unpacked event, the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7 and the 12.4-inch Tab S7+.
Both tablets feature a premium feel like last year’s Tab S6, include 5G capabilities and offer a revamped Book Cover keyboard that is still sold separately.
Samsung says it also improved its Dex desktop software to make it work more smoothly, and there’s even a mode that allows users to wirelessly link the tablet to Window’s PCs so it can act as a second screen.
Other new features include an S Pen stylus with more weight to it that only features 9ms of latency.
The reduced latency is great since the tablets feature a 120Hz refresh rate that ensures everything from writing to typing and playing games feels surprisingly smooth.
Both tablets release on August 21st. The Tab S7 starts at $919 CAD for the 128GB model and goes up to $1,029 CAD for the 256GB storage option. The Tab S7+ starts at $1,189 CAD and goes up to $1,299 CAD.
It’s worth noting that both 256GB versions of the tablet are only available in ‘Mystic Black.’ The other configuration comes in ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Silver.’
Source: Samsung Global
