Samsung will officially reveal more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1st.
However, this also means that the company won’t be attending the annual Internationale Funkausstellung (better known as IFA) in Berlin, Germany.
IFA Berlin is surprisingly still happening this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tech show, akin to MWC and CES, will take place from September 3rd to the 5th.
Despite this, some companies like Qualcomm, for example, are planning to attend the event. This year, IFA isn’t open to the public like normal, and only plans to allow 1,000 people to attend each section of the event every day, according to CNET. Typically, IFA has nearly 2,000 exhibitors and around 200,000 attendees.
Samsung has played a major role at IFA in the past and has even introduced Note smartphones at the event. However, the South Korean tech giant recently shifted to holding its own U.S.-based Unpacked keynotes and has even stopped making major announcements at conferences like MWC.
“While Samsung will not be participating in IFA 2020, we look forward to our continued partnership with IFA in the future,” a spokeswoman said to CNET in late June.
We don’t officially know very much about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 beyond the look of the device and the ways Samsung improved its hinge to prevent dirt from damaging the device’s foldable display.
On September 1st Samsung will likely reveal the Galaz=xy Z Fold 2’s complete spec list, pricing and availability. On that day, the device will also be available for pre-order in the United States. That said, it’s still unclear if the foldable smartphone is coming to Canada.
In Canada, the original Fold was priced at $2,599, so it’s likely the Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost a similar amount of money.
Source: CNET
