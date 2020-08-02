Tesla reportedly starting trial production of more affordable Model Y

Tesla is reportedly close to offering a more affordable version of the Model Y according to Electrek’s sources.
The company has reportedly started trial production of the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive ahead of an imminent launch. This version of vehicle is said to be lower cost-wise compared to the all-wheel drive models.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously hinted that a Rear-Wheel-Drive model was coming soon, and now we have some sort of an idea in terms of timeline. It’s unknown how much this model would cost, but we’ll likely learn more about it in the coming weeks.
If Tesla does begin to release this model, it would probably attract a lot of buyers. For instance, the Model 3 is Tesla’s most popular vehicle due to its more reasonable price, so another more affordable option would certainly do well for entry-luxury buyers.
