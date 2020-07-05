PREVIOUS
News

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Short-Shorts for $69.420, quickly sells out

Musk stated these shorts 'broke the website'

Jul 5, 2020

5:38 PM EDT

0 comments

tesla short shorts

Elon Musk has a message for all the short sellers attempting to bet on Tesla stock.

Following his message from earlier this week, the Tesla CEO launched the Tesla short-shorts for the price of “$69.420.” USD.

The description reads, ‘Celebrate summer with Tesla Short Shorts. Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design. Relax poolside or lounge indoors year-round with our limited-edition Tesla Short Shorts, featuring our signature Tesla logo in front with “S3XY” across the back. Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell.’

Quickly after going live, the short shot, which is in red and outfitted S3XY on the back, sold out within minutes. Musk noted, “Dang, we broke the website” on Twitter.

The S3XY are named after the Tesla vehicles, starting with the Model S, ‘S’ for sedan, and Model X, ‘X’ for the Falcon Wing doors, and the Model 3 and Y.

This follows the release of the Tesla Flamethrower and the $500 Boring hat.

Related Articles

News

Jun 3, 2020

5:14 PM EDT

Tesla Model Y deliveries beginning in June in Canada

News

Jul 2, 2020

1:15 PM EDT

Tesla’s second-quarter delivery stats surprisingly beat Q1

News

Jun 2, 2020

3:46 PM EDT

Canadian Tesla Model 3 owners launch class-action lawsuit over paint issues

Comments