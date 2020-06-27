PREVIOUS
News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets July Android security update

The update improves the camera in a few different ways

Jun 27, 2020

11:21 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S20 logo

July’s Android security patch has rolled out to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series of smartphones.

These are the first handsets to receive the July update.

Besides various security improvements, the July patch also gives the S20 series’ various camera tweaks that improve magnification shots and video stabilization. Additionally, the update adds the option to use Bluetooth microphones when recording audio through the phone’s recording app.

Finally, the update mentions that MirrorLink will no longer be supported.

So far, the July update has seemingly only rolled out in Korea. It’s unclear when it will make its way to S20 phones in Canada, but hopefully, users can expect it in the next few days. For now, though, Canadians can at least have an idea of what to expect from next month’s patch.

Via: PocketNow

