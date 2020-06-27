EMUI 10 reportedly begins rolling out to Huawei P20 in Canada

The EMUI 10 update for the Huawei P20 has begun to roll out in Canada, according to HuaweiUpdate.com.
The Huawei-focused website says it received a tip from a Fido customer named John noting that his P20 has received EMUI 10.
For now, it’s unclear whether this update has only come to P20 owners with Fido, or if other carriers are included as well.
What we do know, though, is what’s included in EMUI 10.
Overall, the update brings a user interface redesign sporting a magazine-style UI layout, Morandi UI colour system and a new Dark Mode. Further, this display overhaul includes dynamic animations for page transitions, app launches and other actions. Elsewhere, the update improves smoothness and stability when playing games.
If you have a Huawei P20 (Fido users or otherwise), let us know in the comments whether you’ve received EMUI 10.
Source: HuaweiUpdate.com Via: GSMArena
