Facebook begins testing dark mode on iOS

Facebook has kicked off tests of a dark mode feature on iOS.
Over the past couple of days, Facebook users have taken to Twitter to share images of the app running dark mode on their iPhones.
So I have dark mode on Facebook now. 😍 #darkmode #facebook #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/AuC5uYoMJ2
— 🐍🏀💜💛 (@NotFridayCraig) June 26, 2020
Finally Facebook added dark mode on iOS pic.twitter.com/7R1CcAzWsC
— 𝒜𝓇𝓂𝓎 (@armyboz) June 26, 2020
I just got dark mode for Facebook on my iPhone #facebookdarkmode #darkmode #facebook pic.twitter.com/NDfZFtZSG0
— Nick L. 🗯 (@Uber_Blogger) June 27, 2020
Shortly after these tweets began circulating, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Social Media Today that dark mode is being tested “a small percentage of users globally right now.”
It’s unclear where, exactly, these tests are taking place, nor has Facebook confirmed an official wide rollout of the feature. Further, there’s no word yet on an Android version.
For now, though, the tweets above at least show dark mode on iOS in action. To enable dark mode, tap the three lines in the lower-right corner and check under the ‘Settings and Privacy’ section.
For what it’s worth, I have the most recent version of the Facebook app on my iPhone XR but dark mode is not appearing for me.
Canadian iPhone users: do you have dark mode showing up for you? Let us know in the comments.
Source: Social Media Today
