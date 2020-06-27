PREVIOUS|
Facebook begins testing dark mode on iOS

Facebook has confirmed it's testing the feature among a 'small percentage' of users around the world

Facebook has kicked off tests of a dark mode feature on iOS.

Over the past couple of days, Facebook users have taken to Twitter to share images of the app running dark mode on their iPhones.

Shortly after these tweets began circulating, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to Social Media Today that dark mode is being tested “a small percentage of users globally right now.”

It’s unclear where, exactly, these tests are taking place, nor has Facebook confirmed an official wide rollout of the feature. Further, there’s no word yet on an Android version.

For now, though, the tweets above at least show dark mode on iOS in action. To enable dark mode, tap the three lines in the lower-right corner and check under the ‘Settings and Privacy’ section.

For what it’s worth, I have the most recent version of the Facebook app on my iPhone XR but dark mode is not appearing for me.

Canadian iPhone users: do you have dark mode showing up for you? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Social Media Today

