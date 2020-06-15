Google’s expanded ‘Voice Match’ feature coming to Android TV

It looks like Google is bringing its enhanced ‘Voice Match’ feature to Android TVs.
Last week, news broke that the Google Assistant’s Voice Match functionality was rolling out to more Assistant-enabled devices, but now new code unearthed by 9to5Google suggests Android TVs will get the functionality too.
Voice Match is a feature that allows Google Assistant to detect who is talking so it can provide personalized results.
On a TV this could be handy since Google would know what YouTube or Netflix profile to open when you ask to watch content with voice commands.
The main issue is that depending on What Android TV model you have, it might take a long time for the update to make its way to you.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments