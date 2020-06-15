PREVIOUS|
U.S. amends its prohibitions on companies to allow them to work with Huawei on 5G standards

The change is meant to help U.S. companies maintain leadership in international standards groups

Jun 15, 2020

3:48 PM EDT

The United States is going to allow U.S. companies to work together with Huawei on 5G standards, according to Reuters’ sources.

Officials note that this change shouldn’t be viewed as a sign of the U.S. easing its restrictions on Huawei. It is instead a way to acknowledge how the Huawei entity listing backfired when it comes to standards setting, which refers to companies creating specifications to allow equipment from different manufacturers to work together.

Once the U.S. placed Huawei on its entity list, U.S. companies weren’t aware of what information they could share. This caused some engineers from some companies to stop engaging, which led to Huawei having a stronger hold over some standards bodies.

Washington trade lawyer, Kevin Wolf, tells Reuters that this change “will be a significant help to U.S. companies maintaining leadership in international standards groups without affecting the government’s objectives regarding Huawei.”

Source: Reuters

