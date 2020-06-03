EA donates $1 million to various organizations against racial discrimination

EA is taking steps to fight racial injustice in the U.S. and around the world.
Andrew Wilson, the publisher’s CEO, announced in a statement that the company is donating $1 million USD (about $1.3 million CAD) to various social justice organizations. The donations are going toward the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, along with other organizations set to be announced in the future.
In addition, EA says that it will match the amount any employee donates to these organizations. The company says that the campaign will run for the entire month of June. Square Enix made the same moves recently. The company known for the Final Fantasy series is donating $250,000 USD (about $337,282 CAD) to Black Lives Matter organizations.
Internally, EA’s support doesn’t end there, as the publisher is also launching a set of volunteering employee initiatives.
The initiative will pay each employee a full day of volunteer work. EA says the total work will accumulate to 75,000 hours for employees worldwide. The volunteer work will also adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, including allowing employees to volunteer from the safety of their homes.
Finally, EA will host two events.
The first one the company is hosting is the ‘Community Conversation’ event on June 9th, which will bring attention to thoughts and questions on racial bias and discrimination. The other June 19th event is a company-wide conversation with employees volunteering and participating in the forums. The Black Electronic Arts Team ERG will host the forum event.
Recently, EA has reacted to the Black Lives Matter U.S. protest by delaying Madden NFL 21‘s reveal.
Image credit: Electronic Arts
