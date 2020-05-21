PREVIOUS|
Google Podcasts on iOS gets CarPlay support

May 21, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

Google Podcasts in the Google app

The Google Podcasts app on iOS has received CarPlay support.

This comes as part of version 2.0 of the Google Podcasts iOS app. According to Google, this support has been added to allow you to “more easily and safely listen while you drive.”

On the vehicle end, the app has a simple interface with three tabs: ‘Home,’ ‘Explore’ and ‘Activity.’

Home lists new episodes of subscribed shows, Explore displays new shows and specific episode recommendations and Activity features listening history, queued episodes and downloaded podcasts. There’s also an option for automatic downloading of new episodes of each podcast you’re subscribed to.

Beyond the CarPlay support, the 2.0 update also brings “several bug fixes to improve performance.”

Via: 9to5Google

