Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 4K remaster dropping on September 4th

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is finally making a return.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, the first two titles in the iconic franchise, are coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 4K 60fps on September 4th.
This time around, the remaster is being handled by Vicarious Visions, the same studio that worked on the recent well-received Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy remaster.
Unlike previous beleaguered attempts to bring back the Tony Hawk’s franchise with developer Robomodo, Vicarious Visions has worked on several Pro Skater titles over the years. While Robomodo’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater HD aimed to recapture the fluid controls of the skateboarding game, something always felt off about its engine.
While the this new remake features the same levels from the first two titles in the series, including the Warehouse and the Bullring, it’s been updated with modern visuals and an array of moves from later games in the series, including reverts and several special tricks.
Familiar pro and former pro skateboarder like Elissa Steamer, Eric Koston, Rune Glifberg, Jamie Thomas, Andrew Reynolds and, of course, Tony Hawk are all returning to the game. Also, surprisingly, the game’s memorable soundtrack, featuring songs like Goldfinger’s Superman, is set to return.
Other features include create a park, expanded create a player options, online multiplayer and thankfully, even local co-op.
Following the trailer reveal during Canadian video game presenter Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest livestream, Tony Hawk indicated there’s a possibility later titles in the iconic skateboarding franchise, including Pro Skater 3 and 4, could eventually get remade as well.
Early pre-orders are giving players access to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’s classic Warehouse level. In a cool move on the publisher’s part, Activision also announced the remake on Tony Hawk’s birthday.
While we’ll never know for sure, I will continue to contend I willed this game into existence. I’ve always been a huge fan of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise and have been waiting nearly a decade for a worthwhile entry in the series. While a remake isn’t quite as exciting as an entirely new entry in the series following the abysmal Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, it’s definitely a good start.
