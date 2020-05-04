PREVIOUS|
Apple Watch Series 4 cellular now on sale at Staples

The sale is available until May 9th

May 4, 2020

8:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Staples is offering the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular for up to $500 CAD off depending on the model.

You can check out the sale below on both the Apple Watch Series 4 40mm and the 44mm variants. They come in a variety of different colours and models.

Apple Watch Series 4 — 40mm

Apple Watch Series 4 — 44mm

The sale is available until May 9th.

There are a total of 25 configurations on sale.

Source: RedFlagDeals

