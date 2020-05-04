Apple Watch Series 4 cellular now on sale at Staples

Staples is offering the Apple Watch Series 4 with cellular for up to $500 CAD off depending on the model.
You can check out the sale below on both the Apple Watch Series 4 40mm and the 44mm variants. They come in a variety of different colours and models.
Apple Watch Series 4 — 40mm
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Space Grey Aluminium with Black Sport Loop — $449.99 (regularly $649.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ with GPS + Cellular, Space Grey Aluminium with Black Nike Sport Loop — $449.99 (regularly $649.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Gold Stainless Steel with Stone Sport Band — $519.99 (regularly $929.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Space Black Stainless Steel with Black Sport Band — $519.99 (regularly $929.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Space Black Stainless Steel with Space Black Milanese Loop — $599.99 (regularly $1059.99)
Apple Watch Series 4 — 44mm
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Silver Aluminium with Seashell Sport Loop — $489.99 (regularly $689.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ with GPS + Cellular, Space Grey Aluminium with Black Nike Sport Loop — $489.99 (regularly $689.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Space Black Stainless Steel with Black Sport Band — $549.99 (regularly $989.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Stainless Steel with White Sport Band — $549.99 (regularly $989.99)
- Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + Cellular, Gold Stainless Steel with Gold Milanese Loop — $619.99 (regularly $1119.99)
The sale is available until May 9th.
There are a total of 25 configurations on sale.
Source: RedFlagDeals
