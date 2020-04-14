Microsoft delays end of support for older versions of Windows 10

Microsoft is extending support for several older versions of its Windows 10 operating system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially, several versions of Windows 10 were set to reach end of support on April 14th, 2020. However, in light of the increase in people working remotely, Microsoft is extending that support. In other words, users on the Windows versions listed below will continue to receive security updates and patches.
Previously, Microsoft announced it would suspend all optional non-security updates for Windows 10 starting in May 2020. At the time, Microsoft also indicated it would extend support for some versions of Windows 10. The company has since posted more details about which versions will receive extended support.
Both moves should reduce the burden on IT admins managing the huge increase in remote workers. The changes should also increase the stability and reliability of Windows 10.
You can view all the support extensions below:
Windows 10 version 1709 (Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise): End of support pushed from April 14th to October 13th, 2020.
Windows 10 version 1809 (Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, IoT Core): End of support pushed from May 12th to November 10th, 2020. Temporarily pausing Microsoft-initiated feature updates for Home and Pro editions running on version 1809. Learn more here.
Windows Server version 1809 (Datacenter, Standard): End of support pushed from May 12th to November 10th, 2020.
Configuration Manager (current branch) version 1810: End of support pushed from May 27th to December 1st, 2020. Learn more here.
SharePoint Server 2010, SharePoint Foundation 2010 and Project Server 2010: End of support delayed from October 13th, 2020 to April 13th, 2021. Learn more here.
Dynamics 365 cloud services: Microsoft has delayed the deprecation date of the Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement legacy web client by two months until December 2020. The company will also enable a simplified process for pausing updates to Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain Management and Commerce for an extended period. See more here.
Basic Authentication: Microsoft postponed the disabling of Basic Authentication in Exchange Online until the second half of 2021 for those still actively using it. Learn more here.
Microsoft outlines all the above in this post on its support site. Additionally, the company notes that other Windows versions and software not included in the list will maintain the current end of support dates. That includes Exchange Server 2010, Office 2010, Project 2010, Office 2016 for Mac and Office 2013 connectivity to the Office 365 service.
Comments