Leaked FCC documents hint at upcoming Surface Go 2

Rumours about an upcoming revamp to the Microsoft Surface Go continue to swirl, suggesting we could see the new 2-in-1 soon.
The most recent report comes from Windows Latest, which obtained details about the device from an FCC filing. A version of the Surface Go 2 passed through the FCC running Windows 10 Pro and the documents posted on April 13th include the details.
According to the filing, the Surface Go 2 sports the model number 1927 and the codename ‘EV2.’ While the filing doesn’t include the ‘Surface Go 2’ name, the codename and model number previously appeared on Geekbench in association with the Surface Go 2 name. Instead, the filing calls the tablet a ‘Portable Computing Device.’
Unfortunately, the filing didn’t include any images of the Surface Go 2.
Windows Latest reports that the FCC documents confirm the device will have NFC, LTE, Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Pro. It will also have a rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery and a 15V AC/DC adapter.
Previously, a Surface Go 2 leak detailed potential spec configurations. The leak suggested the Surface Go 2 would arrive with at least two processor configurations. One variant would have an Intel Core m3-8100Y while the other would have an Intel Pentium 4425Y.
Along with the Intel processors, the Surface Go 2 is also expected to use the same type of SSD as the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X. The Pentium variant will have a 128GB SSD while the m3 will have a 256GB SSD.
Finally, there could be LTE and non-LTE variants of the Surface Go 2 as well. Unfortunately, it’ll still be a few weeks before we know for sure. Windows Latest suggests Microsoft will hold a digital event to reveal the Surface Go 2 at the end of April or in May.
Source: Windows Latest Via: Engadget
