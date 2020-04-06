Animal Crossing restructures egg drop frequencies for ‘Bunny Day’

Nintendo has heard players’ cries and reduced some egg spawns in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Animal Crossing is tied to the real-world clock, so in-game it’s also April 6th. From April 1st to the 12th there’s an in-game event called ‘Bunny Day.’ During the event, players can gather eggs in a variety of ways, including fishing, mining and gathering wood.
For the first six days of this event, players were bombarded with eggs, making it hard to gather fish, stones, minerals and wood.
Now, Nintendo has only lowered the spawn rate of some of the egg types, according to the Japanese patch notes translated by Polygon.
The patch notes mention that even though eggs will be reduced, on April 12th eggs will return in abundance to make sure everyone has a chance to craft the rare Bunny Day furniture.
Nintendo has now updated New Horizons four times since releasing the game on March 20th. These frequent patches, alongside Bunny Day, suggests that Nintendo is treating the game more like a service than we’re used to from the Animal Crossing series.
This means players can expect small tweaks and bug patches often, along with in-game events that bring the game’s community together in different ways. Mobile Animal Crossing game, Pocket Camp, is also frequently updated, so it’s not a huge surprise Nintendo is also bringing it to New Horizons.
Source: Polygon
Comments