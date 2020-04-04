Ontario issues second COVID-19 emergency alert warning people to stay home

The Ontario government issued a second province-wide emergency alert on April 4th warning residents to stay home.
The second alert is blunt: “Stop the spread. COVID-19 can be deadly. The time to act is now.”
The alert goes on to say that people should only go out if absolutely necessary, such as to pick up groceries, prescriptions or to go to a medical appointment.
“Ignoring self-isolation or physical distancing advice can have devastating effects and endanger lives. Protect yourself and others. Stay home.”
Additionally, the alert links to Ontario’s COVID-19 resource website with details about what to do if you’re sick, how to mitigate the spread and the current status of cases in the province.
This marks the second time the province used the emergency alert system for messaging related to the pandemic. On March 27th, the province issued an alert warning people not to visit friends, family or stores. Further, it told travellers returning to the province to self-isolate for 14 days.
Ontario reported 375 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths on Saturday morning.
