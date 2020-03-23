PREVIOUS
CBC launches interactive COVID-19 feature to help Canadians stay informed

Keep up to date on the status of the global health crisis

Mar 23, 2020

3:45 PM EDT

The CBC has launched a new interactive feature with data about COVID-19 cases in Canada.

The digital feature showcases how many confirmed cases there are in Canada and across the world. Additionally, the interactive feature splits the information by each of the provinces in Canada and each country around the world.

At the time of writing, there are 2,020 current cases in Canada with 20 deaths, and 335,957 confirmed cases all around the world.

The interactive feature indicates that it received the data from Johns Hopkins University.

Additionally, it includes tons of FAQs that people can use to learn more about the virus, such as “how long is someone with COVID-19 contagious?” “How do I self-isolate?” and more.

For more information about COVID-19, the federal government features a detailed information page about the virus on its public health services website. You can access it here.

Source: CBC

