News

Koodo once again offering a year of Amazon Prime with new device activations

This is an online only offer

Mar 6, 2020

4:41 PM EST

Koodo has brought back its free year of Amazon Prime incentive to help convince people to buy phones from the carrier.

Previous versions of this deal had buyers input a promo code when they checkout with their purchase. This version is automatically included in all new purchases.

The promo is worthwhile for people that already subscribe to Amazon Prime since it will stack on top of your existing membership, according to Koodo’s fine print.

The fine print also mentions that this offer, “excludes Wireless Home Phone activations and prepaid activations. Excludes talk & text and Data only rate plans.”

This deal is also set to expire on March 31st. If you get a new phone that’s eligible for the year of Prime, Koodo will send you a promo code to redeem the offer within 35 days.

Source: Koodo

