Harley-Davidson bringing Android Auto to some 2021 motorcycles

Older models will be able to upgrade to the system

Mar 6, 2020

4:53 PM EST

Harley-Davidson is going to add Android Auto to motorcycles that support its Boom Box GTS infotainment system.

This includes the bike maker’s Touring, CVO and Trike modelsThese bikes already feature Apple Car Play, so it’s about time that H-D added Android support.

Android Auto is going to be available in 2021 Touring, CVO and Trike models equipped with the factory infotainment system. That said, people with older bikes that also feature Boom Box GTS can upgrade their own system with a USB stick. This update will be rolling out sometime this summer, according to Roadshow

The publication also says that Boom Box GTS can be installed in CVO, Touring and Trike bikes from as far back as 2014 as long as the motorcycle was originally equipped with a Boom Box 6.5GT infotainment package.

Source: Roadshow

