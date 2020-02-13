Bell raising older Basic phone plan costs by $1 to $10 per month

After receiving reports from readers that Bell was increasing the cost of their cell phone plans, the carrier confirmed to MobileSyrup that it was adjusting the cost of plans.
MobileSyrup received a report from a reader noting that two of their Basic phone plans — plans from Bell that include a small amount of calling minutes, texting or data — were going up in price. One plan was increasing by $3 CAD while the other was going up by $10, a 40 percent increase in monthly cost. The reader said that they would end up paying $35 per month instead of $25 like before.
In a letter the reader received from Bell, the company said rate increases would begin on the April 2020 mobility bill dates. Further, the letter notes that the increase in costs comes from investments in Bell’s networks and infrastructure.
“Our ongoing investments allow customers to stream music and videos, browse and play games, all at even faster speeds. The result is an increase in network demand. This, along with price increases from our suppliers requires us to periodically change our rates for some of our products,” the letter reads.
When MobileSyrup asked Bell about the incoming changes, it confirmed that it was letting some non-contract customers know about changes coming to their older plans in April. Bell said adjustments will range between $1 and $10 per month. The adjustments apply to plans that are no longer available.
Further, Bell linked to its current in-market Basic plans, which are as follows:
- Basic Phone 25: 50 Canada-wide minutes, 100MB of non-shareable data, 100 Canada-wide text messages — $25 per month
- Basic Phone 25: 150 Canada-wide minutes, 50 Canada-wide text messages — $25 per month
- Basic Phone 40: Unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited Canada-wide text messaging — $40 per month
It’s not clear what plan the reader was on before, but it appears the change is bringing older plans more in-line with current in-market offers.
Further, the plans clearly offer little in the way of data services, making Bell’s argument that it’s improved network that offers better streaming and browsing doesn’t really apply to these plans that have little to no data at all.
Instead, these Basic plans are often used by seniors or kids who may need a phone for emergencies but don’t use it often.
Comments