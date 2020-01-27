Uber declines Surrey mayor’s request to stop operating in the city

The Mayor of Surrey is attempting to outlaw rideshare services in the city, just as Metro Vancouver started its first week of having access to Uber and Lyft.
Mayor Doug McCallum says he doesn’t want the rideshare services to operate in Surrey, even though Uber has already set up shop in the city.
“Cab drivers live in Surrey and the modest wages they earn go to support their families. I will not be supporting the issuing of ride-hailing business licences,” McCallum said at city hall, as reported by The Province.
The city sent a cease-and-desist-letter to Uber, in which it ordered the company to either stop operating or pay a $500 fine for any Uber vehicles in the city.
This move is getting significant backlash from numerous commuters, many of whom have been waiting for years for the service.
Uber responded by stating that it will not stop operating in the city. It continued to offer the service to Surrey residents all weekend.
“Surrey has requested that Uber pause operations, but we respectfully decline. No other city is taking this approach,” the company said in a statement.
It’s important to note that Surrey does not have a business licence requirement for ridesharing, and that the Passenger Transportation Board and provincial government have provided Uber with all of the necessary licences to operate in Metro Vancouver and Surrey.
Source: The Province
